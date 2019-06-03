Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

0
148
Four Reason to Enter Long now on GJ 1MIN:
1. High Speed Index 4.2 Down Wave
2. Immediate Bullish Reaction - Healthy Up Wave
3. High Speed Index 5.8 Down Wave at the same price level as 1.
4. Immediate Bullish Reaction - Healthy Up Wave
5. Support Level of 1 min
To be continued …. let see if it plays out
This trade did not work out but only for a few pips because Sellers showed up at top:
6. High Speed Index at top 4.5
7. Nice Linear Down Wave
At least the waves gave us the indication that sellers are coming in.