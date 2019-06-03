Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
3 June 2019, 19:09
Four Reason to Enter Long now on GJ 1MIN:

1. High Speed Index 4.2 Down Wave 

2. Immediate Bullish Reaction - Healthy Up Wave

3. High Speed Index 5.8  Down Wave at the same price level as 1.

4.  Immediate Bullish Reaction - Healthy Up Wave

5. Support Level of 1 min 

To be continued …. let see if it plays out


GJ Long 01


This trade did not work out but only for a few pips because Sellers showed up at top: 

6. High Speed Index at top 4.5

7. Nice Linear Down Wave

At least the waves gave us the indication that sellers are coming in.

GJ Sellers at Top


