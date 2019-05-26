



EURUSD holds off lower prices with eyes on 1,1263 zone as we enter a new week. Support comes in at the 1.1150 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1100 level. A break below here will target the 1.1050 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1000. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1250 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1300 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1350 level where a violation will expose the 1.1400 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further upside pressure.









