Supply and Demand Trading Setups Using Automated Indicators

16 May 2019, 14:08
Hello traders. I am a professional Supply and Demand trader. My trading is based on two Automated Indicators:


1. MTF SUPPLY DEMAND ZONES​: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36409

2. AUTOMATED TRENDLINES​: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


First indicator help us to identify market turning points​. 

Second indicator help us to identify the trend of the market.


I am going to show you how to use Automated Indicators to spot High Probability Trading Setups.

There are two setups that i use in my trading:



1ST SETUP

 

On the first setup we trade Supply And Demand Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Supply And Demand Zones.

For this setup we use ​MTF SUPPLY DEMAND ZONES Indicator​.


Long Setup:

We go long on Demand Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Demand  Zones​.

See the example in the photo below.





Short Setup:

​We go short on Supply Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Supply Zones​.

See the example in the photo below.





YOU SHOULD AVOID TRADING 1ST SETUP:

  • If you see more than 3 zones of current timeframe zone inside higher timeframe zone​.
  • Width of current timeframe zone is more than half of higher timeframe zone width​.

(for example if width of the higher timeframe zone is 40 pips take the trade if width of the current timeframe zone is less than 20 pips)​



2ND SETUP 



On the second setup we trade Supply And Demand Zones that were formed in compliance with current  trend. ​​

For this setup we use ​MTF SUPPLY DEMAND ZONES Indicator ​and​  AUTOMATED TRENDLINES Indicator​.



Long Setup:

If trend of the current  timeframe is Bullish we go long on Demand Zones that were formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline​.

See the example in the photo below.




Short Setup:

If trend of the current timeframe is Bearish we go short on Supply Zones that were formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.​

See the example in the photo below.





YOU SHOULD AVOID TRADING 2ND SETUP:


  • If trend of the current timeframe is Bullish but price has touched higher timeframe Supply Zone​.
  • If trend of the current timeframe is Bearish but price has touched higher timeframe Demand Zone ​.




MAIN ADVANTAGES YOU GET USING THOSE AUTOMATED INDICATORS:​


1.Both indicators are using a new algorithm very different from other similar indicators​.

2.You can use both indicators on many charts simultaneously due to low cpu and ram usage​.

3.Both indicators designed for professional manual traders after years of experimenting​.

4.All zones and trendlines are created dynamically according to  price action of the market​.










