Supply and Demand Trading Setups Using Automated Indicators

Hello traders. I am a professional Supply and Demand trader. My trading is based on two Automated Indicators:





First indicator help us to identify market turning points​.

Second indicator help us to identify the trend of the market.





I am going to show you how to use Automated Indicators to spot High Probability Trading Setups.

There are two setups that i use in my trading:









1ST SETUP



On the first setup we trade Supply And Demand Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Supply And Demand Zones.

For this setup we use ​MTF SUPPLY DEMAND ZONES Indicator​.





Long Setup:

We go long on Demand Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Demand Zones​.

See the example in the photo below.

















Short Setup:

​We go short on Supply Zones that were formed inside higher timeframe Supply Zones​.

See the example in the photo below.







