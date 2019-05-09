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MGbot
Follow/Copy/Subscribe Trading Signal MGbot-Lucky...
check link trading history :
(real data no SS no pemanis buatan)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/478656
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/jarnomrl
Trade Concept :
Uses a Single Open Position strategy by Price Action, No Averaging and No Grid.
close position by SL, TP and Manual.
for more info please chat on :
- fb -->> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013717365320
- telegram -->> https://t.me/jarnomrl
- twitter -->> https://twitter.com/jarnomrl
#MGbot
#MGbotLucky
#forexcopy
#copytrade
#signalforex