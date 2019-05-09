MGbot

Follow/Copy/Subscribe Trading Signal MGbot-Lucky...

check link trading history :

(real data no SS no pemanis buatan)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/478656

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/jarnomrl

Trade Concept :

Uses a Single Open Position strategy by Price Action, No Averaging and No Grid.

close position by SL, TP and Manual.

for more info please chat on :

- fb -->> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013717365320

- telegram -->> https://t.me/jarnomrl

- twitter -->> https://twitter.com/jarnomrl

#MGbot

#MGbotLucky

#forexcopy

#copytrade

#signalforex



