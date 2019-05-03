EURGBP retains its bear pressure nearer term as it looks to extend downside pressure. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8550 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8500 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8450 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8650 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8700 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8750 level followed by the 0.8800 level. All in all, EURGBP retains its bear pressure nearer term as it looks for more decline.



