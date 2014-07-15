SILVER forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20

The silver markets initially fell during the week, but found the $21.40 level to be supportive enough to turn things back around and form a hammer. We believe that the market will ultimately break above the $22 level, and if we get above there we go all the way to the $25 handle. That area should be massively resistant though, because there is a gap have that region. We do believe that we will test the $25 level, but breaking above there is in fact going to be very difficult. Once we do though, this market would suddenly become a “buy-and-hold” type of market.