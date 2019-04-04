USDCAD Faces Upside Risk On Price Rejection

USDCAD faces upside risk following its price rejection on Wednesday. Support comes in at the 1.3300 level where a break will aim at the 1.3250 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3200 level where a turn lower may occur. But if further weakness is triggered support comes in at the 1.3400 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 1.3450 level where a violation will target the 1.3500 level. Further up, resistance resides at the 1.3550 level and then the 1.3600 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside. All in all, USDCAD faces upside risk as it looks to strengthen further higher.



