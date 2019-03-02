USDCHF backs off lower prices with eyes on 1.0024 zone. Resistance stands at the 1.0050 level. A break of there will clear the way for a run at the 1.0100 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0150 level and then the 1.0200 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 0.9950 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 0.9900 level. And then the 0.9850 level. Its daily risk is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, USDCHF faces further upside pressure following its price rejection the past week.





