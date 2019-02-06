(06 FEBRUARY 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Under pressure.





Pivot (invalidation): 54.40

Our preference

Short positions below 54.40 with targets at 53.30 & 52.50 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 54.40 look for further upside with 55.20 & 55.75 as targets.

Comment

A break below 53.30 would trigger a drop towards 52.50.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)