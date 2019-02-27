HAMSTER EVOLUTION - Installation & Input Parameters

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INPUT PARAMETERS
“--- GENERAL SETTINGS ---“
- New Cycle: True/False - If True, no new trades will open, after closing trades that were initially open
- Max Spread: Max spread at which the adviser is allowed to open orders
- Max Slippage: Max allowed slippage for opening and closing trades
- Start Time: The start time at which the adviser starts to operate
- End Time: The end time after which the adviser will no longer open positions.
- Friday End Time: The time from which the adviser will not open new trades on a Friday
- Close at Breakeven: True/False. If True, trades will close at Breakeven.
- Breakeven Cut off Time: (Default 12) - Time after which trades will close on reaching breakeven.
- Disable trading on Wednesday: True/False (Default False) – If True, No trades will open on Wednesdays.
- Magic Number: Magic/identifying number of positions
- Display Graphical Interface: True/False. If True, show Graphical panel on the chart. If false, it will be hidden from the chart. Ensure this is False during backtesting, for faster results.
- Display Trade Panel: True/False. If true, the trading panel will show on the chart. If false, it will be hidden from the chart. Ensure this is False during backtesting, for faster results.
“--- MONEY MANAGEMENT ---“
- Use Autolot: True/False (Default True) – If true, use Autolot
- Autolot Size: The amount of funds to calculate Autolot. Example: Autolot size = $1000. Initial Lot size = 0.10 (For every $1000 balance, trade 0.10 lot. E.g. if $12500 balance, trade 1.25 lot; if $2000, trade 0.20 lot)
- Initial Lot size: The starting lot size. If Use Autolot=False, then this will be the actual lot size.
- Lot Multiplier: (Default 1) - The multiplier of the next lot. For example, if Lot Multiplier=1.5, then the opening lot sizes will be in the sequence of 0.1, 0.15, 0.22, 0.33 etc.
- Max Lot: - Maximum allowable lot size
“--- ORDER MANAGEMENT ---“
- Virtual Take Profit: The Level in pips at which the adviser will close orders in profit. This level will be hidden from your Broker.
- Virtual Stop Loss:- The level at which the adviser will close orders in loss. This level will be hidden from your Broker.
- Dynamic Take Profit: True/False. If True, Virtual Take Profit will not work. Instead, positions will close as determined by the RSI indicator. It is important to note that Dynamic TP makes use of the RSI indicator to close positions, on crossing the opposite level on the return. By disabling RSI and enabling FMI, you can optimize your advisor to open trades using MFI, and optimize RSI for Dynamic TP
- Dynamic Take Profit Loss Protect: True/False. This parameter has a similar function to a dynamic Stop Loss. If true, the position will close only in profit. If false, the position will close, whether in profit or loss, on returning over the opposite level of the RSI.
- Daily Allowable Trades: The maximum number of daily orders allowed in any specific direction. Example if #=2, then 2 Buy and 2 Sell positions are allowed for the day.
- Take Profit/Stop Loss for Broker: True/False. If True, the Broker’s Take Profit will be set 10 pips/ above/below Virtual Take Profit and it’s Stop Loss will be set 10 pips above/below Virtual Stop Loss. Ensure this is False during backtesting, for faster results.
- Close Buy and Sell Separately: True/False. If true, then Buy and Sell orders will be managed separately. If False, Buy and Sell orders will close simultaneously when reaching combined profit. Example: If I have 2 Buy and 3 Sell and combined they are in profit, then close all when reaching TP. This can come in handy for those who like to hedge will manual interventions. Dynamic Take Profit will not work when False.
“--- CONFIGURE INDICATORS ---“
- Enable RSI Indicator: True/False. If False, the indicator will not be used
- RSI Signal Indicator Period: Period for the first signal indicator
- RSI Signal Indicator From: Lower level of the first signal indicator
- RSI Signal Indicator To: Upper level of the first signal indicator
- Enable MFI Indicator: True/False. If False, the indicator will not be used
- MFI Signal Indicator Period: Period for the first signal indicator
- MFI Signal Indicator From: Lower level of the first signal indicator
- MFI Signal Indicator To: Upper level of the first signal indicator
- Enable ATR1 Indicator: True/False. If False, the indicator will not be used
- ATR1 Filter Indicator Period: Period for confirmation indicator
- ATR1 Filter Indicator From: The lower borders of the range of the indicator values in which the EA is allowed to open positions (Where 10 = 0.0001 on the chart)
- ATR1 Filter Indicator To: The upper borders of the range of the indicator values in which the EA is allowed to open positions (Where 100 = 0.001 on the chart)
- Enable ATR2 Indicator: True/False. If False, the indicator will not be used
- ATR2 Confirm Indicator TF: Time frame for confirmation indicator [List all Time Frames in dropdown box]
- ATR2 Confirm Indicator Period: Period for the second signal indicator
- ATR2 Confirm Indicator From: The lower borders of the range of the indicator values in which the EA is allowed to open positions (Where 10 = 0.0001 on the chart)
- ATR Confirm Indicator To: The upper borders of the range of the indicator values in which the EA is allowed to open positions (Where 100 = 0.001 on the chart)
- Enable ADX Indicator: True/False. If False, the indicator will not be used
- ADX Filter Indicator Period: Period of the ADX indicator
- ADX Filter Indicator Level: Level above which the trade is allowed to open
"--- NEWS SETTING ---"
- Use News Filter: True/False. If True, disable trading during news release
- Enable Low News: True/False. If true, pause Low News
- Pause before Low News, minutes: Pause in minutes before low news
- Pause after Low News, minutes: Pause in minutes after low news
- Enable Medium News: True/False. If true, pause Medium News
- Pause before Medium News, minutes: Pause in minutes before Medium News
- Pause after Medium News, minutes: Pause in minutes after Medium news
- Enable High News: True/False. If true, pause High News
- Pause before High News, minutes: Pause in minutes before High News
- Pause after High News, minutes: Pause in minutes after High News
- DrawNewsLines; - Draw (if TRUE) news lines on the chart. When Hovering over the line, the news title must be displayed.
- Currency News to Display: Select currencies here of which the news will be displayed. Example EUR, USD, GBP
- LowColor; - Color for low news
- MediumColor; - Color for middle news
- HighColor; - Color for high and NFP news
- LineWidth; - The line thickness for the news
- LineStyle; - The line style for the news