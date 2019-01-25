USER GUIDE





CAP Trade Pad EA is an easy trading panel you will see BUY and SELL buttons created and common settings for your trades like stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and other. Once you attach this EA to your desired chart(s) it will be ready to accept your orders to open BUY/SELL trades or pending orders. You will be able to open trades fast with one mouse click only. You can set SL/TP/TS/BE values easily in the CAP Trade Pad EA window at the top-left corner of the chart. After the trades are opened, they will be managed by the EA, this means that the Trailing Stop and Break Even functions can be applied for the trade stop loss. Every trade can have its own unique trailing stop loss and break even value.







