Night Scalping 2.0 with NIGHTCRUSHER

What is the most important for you? Stable profit with calculated risk, than we got the right system for you!

Our new EA NIGHTCrusher gives you the opportunity to get continuous success with scalping at night, wake up and look at your earned money.

We strongly suggest running always with fixed Stop loss, so the risk is calculated and you can sleep quiet and well.

The EA has additional Features to get best and safest performance and can run on most Forex Pairs

Additional Exit Strategy (Cutting Moving Average)

Long run Tracking – adjust initial Take Profit after defined time

Risk management based on free margin

Dynamic Profit Extension

Get your own NIGHTCrusher https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35127

Or copy one of our signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/jungyoc

Further Backtest and SET Files can be found here:

MT4

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_EURUSD_highrisk/NIGHTCrusher_MT4.htm

http://ea-trading.org//dl/NCBT/MT4_EURUSD_fixedSL/EURUSD_fixedSL.htm

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_GBPUSD_fixedSL/GBPUSD_fixedSL.htm

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_USDCAD_fixedSL/USDCAD_fixedSL.htm

MT5

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT5_EURUSD_highrisk/NIGHTCRUSHER_MT5_2018.html

SETS

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707001_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_highrisk.set

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707002_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_fixedSL.set

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707003_NIGHTCrusher_GBPUSD_fixedSL.set

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707004_NIGHTCrusher_USDCAD_fixedSL.set

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707005_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_highrisk_moreTrades.set

Here some Backtest Results with fixed Stoploss on different pairs

EURUSD





GBPUSD









EURUSD bigger Stoploss





EURUSD MT5 Variant

















