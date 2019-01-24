Night Scalping 2.0 with NIGHTCRUSHER
Trading Systems

Night Scalping 2.0 with NIGHTCRUSHER

24 January 2019, 10:48
Christian Opperskalski
Christian Opperskalski
0
409

What is the most important for you? Stable profit with calculated risk, than we got the right system for you!

Our new EA NIGHTCrusher gives you the opportunity to get continuous success with scalping at night, wake up and look at your earned money.
We strongly suggest running always with fixed Stop loss, so the risk is calculated and you can sleep quiet and well.

The EA has additional Features to get best and safest performance and can run on most Forex Pairs

  •          Additional Exit Strategy (Cutting Moving Average)
  •          Long run Tracking – adjust initial Take Profit after defined time
  •          Risk management based on free margin
  •          Dynamic Profit Extension

Get your own NIGHTCrusher https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35127

Or copy one of our signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/jungyoc

Further Backtest and SET Files can be found here:

MT4
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_EURUSD_highrisk/NIGHTCrusher_MT4.htm
http://ea-trading.org//dl/NCBT/MT4_EURUSD_fixedSL/EURUSD_fixedSL.htm
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_GBPUSD_fixedSL/GBPUSD_fixedSL.htm
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT4_USDCAD_fixedSL/USDCAD_fixedSL.htm
MT5
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCBT/MT5_EURUSD_highrisk/NIGHTCRUSHER_MT5_2018.html

SETS

http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707001_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_highrisk.set
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707002_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_fixedSL.set
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707003_NIGHTCrusher_GBPUSD_fixedSL.set
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707004_NIGHTCrusher_USDCAD_fixedSL.set
http://ea-trading.org/dl/NCSETS/707005_NIGHTCrusher_EURUSD_highrisk_moreTrades.set

 

Here some Backtest Results with fixed Stoploss on different pairs

EURUSD

EURUSD fixed SL

 

 

GBPUSD

GBPUSD fixed SL


EURUSD bigger Stoploss

EURUSD high risk variant

 

EURUSD MT5 Variant

NIGHTCRUSHER MT5

NIGHTCRUSHER MT5


 




#scalping night nigtcrusher success