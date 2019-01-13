Top 10 Calendar events:-

From 15th January to 18th January for forex traders. Here we show the most important calendar events with trade direction for the next week trading. GBP 2 events, EUR 3 events, USD 4 events and CAD 1 event.

£ GBP TUESDAY, 15TH JAN, 05:30 1 DAY EFFECT.

The 1st big event in this next week top 10 calendar events is The UK Parliament will decide perhaps your United kingdom PM May’s Brexit strategy is valid or maybe not. In the case, the Parliament doesn’t accept it, odds of a challenging Brexit increase exponentially.

€ EUR TUESDAY, 15TH JAN, 20:30, 2 DAYS EFFECTS.

The European Central Bank’s president Mario Draghi Has Been born in 1947 at Rome, Italy. Graduated of this Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Draghi became the president of the European Central Bank in 2011. As part of the job from the Governing Council, he gives press conferences in the back of how the ECB observes the current European economy. President’s opinions may determine positive or negative the Euro’s fad from the short term. Usually, if he displays a hawkish perspective, that is viewed as favourable (or bullish) for the EUR,” though a dovish has been seen as unfavourable (or bearish) in this calendar events. (Read more)