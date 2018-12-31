NEW FEATURES IN 3 EXPERT ADVISORS

DOWNLOAD AND TEST THESE 3 TRADING ROBOTS AT THIS LINK
Version 1.5 2018.12.30
LOTS OF NEW FEATURES IN VERSION 1.5
- Adjust Grid Size to Daily Average Range for X Days
- Multiply Grid Distance by Factor of X
- Money Management Balance Incremental Feature
- Hedging Feature
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop Loss by Average Daily Range
- Daily/Time Filter to Trade on Specific Days and Times
- Daily/Time Filter will Allow current trades to finish with grids
Version 3.5 2018.12.29
Version 3.4 2018.12.29
Version 3.3 2018.12.24
- NEW Candle Shift Feature for Close on Pivot
(This gives more flexibility for using invert trades by opening by X number of candles after Pivot crossover and then close as soon as it comes back and touches the pivot or after X number of candles)
Version 3.2 2018.12.24
- NEW Close Trades on Daily, Weekly, or Monthly Pivots (New Setting File Ready in Blog)
(This is perfect for Opening an Inverted Pending Order to Catch the Bounce back to the Pivot)
Version 3.1 2018.12.24
Version 3.0 2018.12.02
Version 2.9 2018.11.24
Version 2.8 2018.11.24
Version 2.7 2018.10.27
- NEW Moving Average Close in Profit Only Feature(Only Closes when Trade is in Profit)
(This is Good for using when Grid Recovery is On)
- NEW Stochastic Level Close in Profit Only Feature(Only Closes when Trade is in Profit)
(This is Good for using when Grid Recovery is On)
Version 2.1 2018.12.29
- NEW Default Virtual TP Settings Changed
Virtual TP Percentage of Balance is now set to 0 (Disabled)
Virtual TP in $ is now set to $1 (Easier to understand for new traders)
Version 2.0 2018.12.29
- New Updates to Code to enable the Grid trades to finish trading when the Day of the week is set to false
(This update allows you to select for example Monday only to Trade but even if the other days are false, grid recovery will continue to trade until finished)
Version 1.9 2018.12.24
NEW FEATURE - Stop Trading when Margin is Above X$
NEW FEATURE - Stop Trading when Margin is Above X% of Balance
Version 1.8 2018.12.15
- NEW Open One Trade Per Candle On/Off feature(Enabled TRUE on Default to prevent too many trades opening on one candle)
Version 1.7 2018.12.02
- New Max Grid Trades Input (To Prevent too many Grid Trades Opening)
Version 1.6 2018.11.24
- Fixed A problem with Default Strategy
Version 1.5 2018.11.24
- New Account Equity + or - Close Trades
- New Account Pips + or - Close Trades
Version 1.4 2018.11.23
- New Grid Recovery System to save you from losing trades
- New 3 Stacked Moving Average Filter
- New ECN On/Off Feature
- New Default Breakout Strategy using Bollinger Bands Deviation 2.5 open, Grid Recovery, and EMA 1-5-10 Filter
