(20 DECEMBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):Bullish bias above 47.00.





Pivot (invalidation): 47.00

Our preference

Long positions above 47.00 with targets at 47.90 & 48.40 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 47.00 look for further downside with 46.10 & 45.50 as targets.

Comment

A support base at 47.00 has formed and has allowed for a temporary stabilisation.

