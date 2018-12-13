USDJPY bull pressure builds up on 113.81 resistance zone and now leaves risk of a move towards the 113.81. On the upside, resistance comes in at 114.00 level. Above here will turn attention to the 114.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 115.00 level if the earlier resistance is taken out. Above here will open the door for more gain towards the 115.50. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.00 level where a break will target the 112.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 112.00 level and then lower towards the 111.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure on more upside.







