(07 DECEMBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):Bullish bias above 50.85.





Pivot (invalidation): 50.85

Our preference

Long positions above 50.85 with targets at 52.05 & 52.60 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 50.85 look for further downside with 50.10 & 49.40 as targets.

Comment

Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be

limited.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)