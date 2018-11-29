AUDUSD Bull Pressure Builds Up Towards 0.7337/81 Zone





AUDUSD bull pressure bulls up towards 0.7337/81 zone as more strength is expected. On the upside, resistance lies at the 1.7400 level. A turn above here will shift attention to the 0.7450 level and then the 0.7500 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7550 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. Support is seen at the 0.7300 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7250 level. Below here will set the stage for a run at the 0.7200 level with a cut through here targeting further downside pressure towards the 0.7150 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside pressure with eyes its resistance zone at 0.7381