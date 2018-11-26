USDJPY threatens 113.62 resistance zone on bull pressure. This is coming on the back of its Monday strength. On the upside, resistance comes in at 114.00 level. Above here will turn focus to the 114.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 115.00 level if the earlier level is taken out. Above here will open the door for more strength towards the 115.50. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.00 level where a break will target the 112.50 level. A break through that level will turn focus to the 112.00 level and then lower towards the 112.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure.





