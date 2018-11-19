EURJPY threatens further bullishness on recovery higher. This is coming on the back of its flat close the past week. Support comes in at the 128.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 128.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 127.50 level and possibly lower towards the 127.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 129.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 130.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 130.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 131.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY faces further upside threats towards key resistance.





