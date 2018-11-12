Gold Analysis for November 12, 2018

Fundamental Analysis - Investors' fears of buying the US and European indices started to show clearly last week while Gold maintained its highest psychological support at 1200. We can not confirm that gold will remain at 1200 levels but we can confirm that gold will not fall to 1100 levels. Far from analysts

Technical Analysis

MACD alerts - Weak signals on the MACD indicator are starting to show up in the next four hours

Props and resistors

The strongest support for the pair at 1180 is a very long support while the nearest support at 1196 is an appropriate level to open a buy

Trading Recommendation

Place a pending purchase order in the following areas

1205

1196

1185

Stop Loss for All Trades 1160

Take profit on levels

Make the first profit 1225

Second profit making 1235

Third profit making 1259



