Gold Analysis for November 12, 2018

Fundamental Analysis - Investors' fears of buying the US and European indices started to show clearly last week while Gold maintained its highest psychological support at 1200. We can not confirm that gold will remain at 1200 levels but we can confirm that gold will not fall to 1100 levels. Far from analysts
Technical Analysis
MACD alerts - Weak signals on the MACD indicator are starting to show up in the next four hours
Props and resistors
The strongest support for the pair at 1180 is a very long support while the nearest support at 1196 is an appropriate level to open a buy
Trading Recommendation
Place a pending purchase order in the following areas
1205
1196
1185
Stop Loss for All Trades 1160
Take profit on levels
Make the first profit 1225
Second profit making 1235
Third profit making 1259