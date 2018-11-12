Analysis of the GBP JPY on 12 November 2018

Fundamental Analysis - The pair continues to decline in the past week, although there is nothing new in the negotiations between Britain and the European Union or any thing related to Japanese data, but it does not appear that buyers do not have the enthusiasm to buy now

Technical Analysis

MACD Alerts - The MACD did not give any indication of the pair's ability to ascend now, and all the MACD signals are likely to fall further for a day or two

Supports and resistances

The strongest support for the pair at 143.20 which is very long support and we do not think we will reach those areas, while the nearest support at 145.50 may reach the pair in or time in the next two days, we do not prefer to buy now, also do not prefer to sell from those levels, the best choice is Waiting for the pair to reach further lows and buy with the first positive signal

Trading Recommendation

Place a pending purchase order in the following areas

145.65

143.25

Stop loss for all trades is 142.00

Take profit on levels

First profit for scalpers 148,00

Take Second Profit For Trading 149.40

Profit taking for investment 150.25



