Use Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator MT5 and TradeBuilderMT5

The TradeBuilderMT5 Expert Advisor is designed to build a trading system based on an arbitrary set of technical MT5 indicators.

This sample to set TradeBuilderMT5 for use Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator MT5

The Ultimate show buy signal at bar 1, buffer 0 and sell signal - bar 1, buffer 1.

We must do settings for OpenBuySignal:

For SL we are use lowest of last 6 bars:

And same settings for OpenSellSignal and SL (see attached set-file)

Video sample:





You need not buy TradeBuilderMT5 for testing - only download demo version of EA and indicator.