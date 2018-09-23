EURUSD: Bullish In The Short But With Risk Of Pullback

EURUSD: The pair still faces further upside pressure following its rally on Thursday. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.1800 level with a break through there opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1850 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1900 level where a break will expose the 1.1950 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1750 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1700 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1650 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1600. All in all, EURUSD still faces further upside pressure though with caution.







