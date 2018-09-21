GBPJPY: Bullish, Set To Close In On The 150.00 Area

GBPJPY: The cross rallied strongly on Thursday opening the door for more price gain in the days ahead. On the downside, support comes in at the 149.00 level where a violation will aim at the 148.50 level. A break below here will target the 148.00 level followed by the 147.50 level. Conversely, resistance is seen at the 149.50 level followed by the 150.00 level. A cut through that level will set the stage for a move further higher towards the 150.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 151.50 level. Its daily RSI is pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. All in all, GBPJPY faces further upside pressure.







