GBP/USD: Brexit will remain the focus of attention

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States for many years had suffered huge losses in foreign trade, and can not continue like this.

As it became known, the administration of the US President Donald Trump intends to introduce new duties on goods from China worth a total of $ 200 billion. The new tariffs will come into force on September 24 and will be 10%, and by the end of the year they will be raised to 25%. The Chinese authorities reported that they will introduce reciprocal duties on American imports.

European currencies reacted quite restrainedly to this news, as it did not become unexpected.

Last week, the Bank of England kept the interest rate at 0.75%. In the Bank of England's reports, it was noted that Brexit remains the key risk to the British economy. News on Brexit will continue to be in the center of attention of market participants and most strongly influence the dynamics of the pound.

Support and resistance levels

The GBP / USD pair is declining at the beginning of the European trading session, but continues to trade above 1.3100, near the upper line of the rising channel on the daily chart.

Since mid-August, GBP / USD has been developing an upward trend, which can be described as a correction after months of decline. The growth may continue to the levels of resistance 1.3215 (Fibonacci level 23.6% of the correction to the fall of the GBP / USD in the wave, which began in July 2014 near the level of 1.7200), 1.3300 (EMA200 on the daily chart).

Nevertheless, the long-term bearish trend persists, and the GBP / USD pair may decline towards the August and annual lows near the support level of 1.2670 and the lower boundary of the downward channel on the weekly chart passing through the 1.2365 mark.

The breakdown of the local support level 1.3055 will be a signal to resume the decline.

Support levels: 1.3085, 1.3055, 1.3000, 1.2985, 1.2800, 1.2670, 1.2590, 1.2365, 1.2110, 1.2000

Resistance levels: 1.3200, 1.3215, 1.3300





Trading Scenarios

Sell ​​Stop 1.3050. Stop-Loss 1.3175. Take-Profit 1.3000, 1.2974, 1.2800, 1.2670, 1.2590, 1.2365, 1.2110, 1.2000

Buy Stop 1.3175. Stop-Loss 1.3050. Take-Profit 1.3200, 1.3215, 1.3300

