USDCHF: Vulnerable, Retains Its Bearishness

USDCHF: The pair looks to move further lower as it continues to hold on to its downside pressure. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9600 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9550 level and then the 0.9500 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 0.9700 level where a break will clear the way for more strength to occur towards the 0.9750 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 0.9800 level. Above here if seen will turn attention to 0.9850. All in all, USDCHF faces further price weakness.







