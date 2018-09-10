EA MONSTER MT4 FOREX TRADING ROBOT EA ANNOUNCEMENT
Trading Strategies

EA MONSTER MT4 FOREX TRADING ROBOT EA ANNOUNCEMENT

10 September 2018, 16:49
Scott Fredeman
Scott Fredeman
0
258

If you have not purchased EA Monster yet, right now is the time!

This new feature has NOW been added and is able to back test thousands of strategies with a state of the art recovery system.
This update dramatically increases your win to loss ratio, profit factor and saves you from those losing trades!

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MOST OTHER EXPERT ADVISORS AND TRADING ROBOTS ONLY DO WELL ON
ONE CURRENCY PAIR AND ONE TIME FRAME.
EA MONSTER WORKS EXTREMELY WELL ON
MANY PAIRS & TIME FRAMES.

NON USD and GBP PAIRS THAT DO NOT TREND MUCH WILL WORK THE BEST
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Download EA Monster Here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21797

*** FIRST TESTS ARE GOING EXTREMELY WELL *** 
Verson 2.3 is AVAILABLE NOW!!! 

It is NOW a very different Expert Advisor!


#expert advisor training, expert advisor overview, ea strategy, ea strategies