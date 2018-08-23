USDJPY: Bullish, Eyes Further Upside Pressure

USDJPY: The pair extended its upside pressure on Wednesday and was seen following through higher during Thursday trading session. On the downside, support lies at the 110.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 110.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 109.50 level and possibly lower towards the 109.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 111.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 112.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 112.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 113.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure.





