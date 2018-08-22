A new look at standard indicators.

In this short story we will focus on the standard oscillator "Stochastic" all novice traders are aware of its existence and tried to use it in your trade. But for one reason or another, they refused to use it. I hope that after reading this article, many will take a fresh look at his other view and appreciate its capabilities.

Everyone probably knows that "stochastic", like all oscillators, is not a trend indicator. During an extended trend, the values of this indicator hang for a long time in one of its extreme zones. The so-called overbought and oversold zones. And at this time, as a rule, the indicator generates a lot of false signals. It is believed that this indicator can be used only during the flat, when the price moves in a limited range and there is no trend movement.

However, after a small alteration and modernization. And also if you make this indicator multi-timeframe-able to display on the current time interval data from another time interval of the highest order. For example, on M15 to show data from H1. At the same time, you can also refuse to display the indicator values in an additional window (in the chart footer), and instead show the indicator data in the main chart window. The result of all these changes can be seen in the picture, which shows the M15 EURUSD chart the indicator shows the values from the time interval H1.