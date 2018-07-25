25.07.2018

XAUUSD (1224.17): Gold prices were seen trading subdued as price action continues to remain support above the 1219 level.

We expect to see this sideways pattern continue ahead of a potential breakout.

To the upside, the resistance level at 1247 – 1242 remains a prime target.

Establishing resistance here could, however, keep gold prices range bound within the current levels.

To the downside, in the event of a break down below 1219, we expect to see the declines sending gold prices lower to test the 1200 level.





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