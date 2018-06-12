Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Tuesday, June 12th

The EUR/USD pair remains positive today, reaching the area of 1.1800. However, further growth of the pair remains capped on the back of bullish dynamics of the US dollar, following historic US-N. Korea summit. Today in Singapore took place much-awaited one-on-one meeting of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, where leaders signed a document, the content of which will be released later. Moreover, both leaders remained satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, while Mr. Kim Jong-un stressed that there would be challenges ahead but he would work with Mr. Trump, and he believes that this is a good prelude for peace. On the other hand, it is expected that the pair won’t show any sharp movements during today’s trades, as we are heading towards the Fed and ECB meetings, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Both meetings will remain in the spotlight, as investors expected the Fed to increase its interest rate and the ECB to discuss the tapering of the QE program. But for today we have German and EU ZEW economic surveys and US inflation data, which will be able to form pair’s near-term trajectory.

The GBP/USD pair was struggling to find a direction in Asia, trading back and forth within 1.3340-80 range. On the one hand, today improved risk appetite, underpinned by positive comments of the US and N. Korea leaders after historic summit, offers support to higher-yielding pound. On the other hand, yesterday’s drop in UK manufacturing production and upcoming vote in the UK House of Commons on 15 amendments made by the House of Lords to the EU withdrawal bill are putting notable pressure on the British currency. Today both economies have prepared important data releases, which will offer investors fresh trading opportunities during this session, however, markets will also pay attention to UK’s parliament debates on Brexit, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The USD/JPY pair refreshed its 3-week highs in the region of 110.50 during Asian session on the back of improved risk-on sentiment. The historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Mr. Kim Jong-un took place earlier today, and according to latest news reports, both leaders remained satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. The main topics to discuss were complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and easing sanctions on North Korea. Although, the meeting was held without a press, we can say that both leaders intend to achieve a positive result in relations between the countries, which exerts notable pressure on the anti-risk yen across the board. However, that was not the only important event of this Tuesday, now market’s attention shifts towards the important US CPI release, which will bring another impetus to the pair during the NA session.

The AUD/USD pair remains positive this Tuesday, having refreshed its intraday highs on the level of 0.7612. Today improved risk-on sentiment remains the key driving factors across the market, which was sparked by historic Trump-Kim summit. According to latest headlines, both leaders remained positive after one-on-one meeting, showing further intentions to join efforts to build lasting and stable peace. However, full list of discussed questions will be published later, so investors will remain in anticipation of further details of the meeting between the US and N. Korea. On the other hand, pair’s gains was limited in Asia, as Australian bulls received some negative impetus, as National Bank of Australia released economic data, showing a deterioration in business conditions. Meanwhile, further pair’s actions will be determined by broad market sentiment until the US CPI data, which are scheduled for release for the NY trades.

Major events of the day:

UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus – 11.30 (GMT +3)

UK Claimant Count Change – 11.30 (GMT +3)

German ZEW Economic Sentiment – 12.00 (GMT +3)

US Core CPI – 15.30 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1739 R. 1.1845

USDJPY S. 109.01 R. 110.63

GBPUSD S. 1.3291 R. 1.3487

USDCHF S. 0.9819 R. 0.9891

AUDUSD S. 0.7577 R. 0.7639

NZDUSD S. 0.6990 R. 0.7072

USDCAD S. 1.2915 R. 1.3061

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