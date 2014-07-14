USDJPY Fundamentals: 2014, July 13 - 20

Fundamental Forecast for Pound: Bearish

USDollar looks like a buy versus the Japanese Yen

These are the key levels to watch on the USDJPY

The Japanese Yen finished the week marginally higher versus the US Dollar, but the fact that it trades near critical resistance (USDJPY at support) leaves it at risk. We’ll watch the coming week’s Bank of Japan interest rate decision with special interest.

We expect little change from the BoJ and indeed the Dollar/Yen exchange rate seems likely to stick to its year-to-date trading range. It’s with that in mind that we believe the US Dollar looks like a buy versus its Japanese counterpart. But what are the risks to that trade?