Safe Martingale Strategy

What is Martingale?

Please refer these blogs to understand this strategy.

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/06/martingale.asp

http://www.profitf.com/articles/trading-methods/martingale-trading-method/

http://www.forexalchemy.com/the-risks-of-a-martingale-forex-strategy

How to do it safely?

Avoid News time: Most of the martingale strategy blow accounts at the news time. So it’s better to stop trading at-least 1 day before any major fundamental news. Avoid Volatile Pair: The more volatile the pair, the more is the risk. Ignore pairs like GBPJPY, EURNZD, and GBPAUD. Avoid over-trading: Don’t leave martingale to run forever. If you find a good trade run it once, get some profits and stop. Equity Protection: Set your maximum loss and stick with it. After getting some profits you may increase your risk appetite.

How are we using it?

Trading in following pairs: NZDCHF, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, and EURGBP.

Stop trading in pairs, 1 or 2 days before the major events.

Trend Trading: Look for the major trend in H1 chart and prefer to trade in that direction.

Movement Trading: Look for an opportunity when a pair shows a quick movement into a single direction.

Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28509



