Lord PROP FIRM EA

The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

TESTED AND APPROVED FOR XAUUSD/GOLD





Discover Lord PROP FIRM, the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to pass challenges on proprietary tables and be used on real accounts with the same efficiency. With a default configuration optimized for scalping, it is the ideal tool to maximize your results in the financial market.





Lord PROP FIRM Highlights:





Dynamic Macro Trend: Uses a customized indicator that detects trends through structure breaks (CHoCH). It waits for the end of the trend to start acquiring orders.

Versatility: Can be used both for challenges on proprietary tables and on real accounts.

Recommended Settings:





Strategy: Challenge, Real Account or Scalping

Timeframe: 1H or 4H (for Scalping, can be tested on M5 or M15 for short periods - see explanatory video)

Fixed Lot: Between 1% and 5% of the total value of your capital in lots

Important Note: Before CHANGING THE DEFAULT SETTINGS, we recommend backtesting your changes to ensure the best results.





Try Lord PROP FIRM and see why it is one of the best EAs on the market!





Available,

- SmatchBR



