SR_beholder tutorial

Install and setup
1 When you have downloaded the "SR_beholder", Add it to your chart.
2 When you finish the first step，then add SR_beholder to your chart again. Now your have two "SR_heholder" in one chart.
3 Modifying the parameters " Second_beholder " of the second “SR_beholder" ,Change false to TRUE
Now, you have done with install of SR_beholder.
Parameter
- Barcount : How many K bars are needed to be calculated ( leave it to Default )
- Etimer : Time interval of indicator calculation ( suggestion: 2 to 5)
- H4_highcolor \ H4_lowcolor \ Day_highcolor \ Day_lowcolor \ Current_highcolor \ lowcolor : The color of the SR lines. (Please set up with your favor)
- other settings : leave it to Default
How to use
It is easy! If the price move up and close to the line , sell order.
If the price falls and close to the line, buy order.
- Period: M5 M30 H1 (Do not use it above H1,the SR_beholder not designed for more than H1)
- Currency pairs: Hot pairs like: EUR/USD XAUUSD GBP/JPY and so on
- Suit for: Short-term trading / Better in shocking markets / Martingale trading
attention:
Please read the picture carefully.
If the price has been close to a line in the near future, when the price is close to this line again, do not enter.
Enter at the next line.
Do not trade in high risk news events！ Example : Non farm employment population // CPI // Interest rate resolution and so on.
Multi line zone
The "Multi line zone" means two or more lines are very close, these lines are made up the "Multi line zone"
The "Multi line zone" has very strong resistance and support. We strongly suggest to enter at the "Multi line zone"
Stoploss & takeprofit & Trade
1
Stoploss ：stoploss at the next Multi line zone when you enter the markets
Takeprofit : takeprofit at the next Multi line zone when you enter the markets
Trading: We highly suggest to enter at the "Multi line zone" and read attention: above.