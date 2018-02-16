Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Friday, February 16th

The EUR/USD pair follows broad market trend at the last working day of this week, backed by sharp retreat of the US dollar. Recall, the US dollar came under strong selling pressure on Wednesday following upbeat US inflation results, with no clear catalysts, which could trigger downside rally of the greenback. Earlier today the pair refreshed its 3-year highs on the level of 1.2555, as US bulls remain unable to protect positions of the US dollar. However, some FX-analysts believe that the US dollar remains significantly oversold and its upside correction could follow soon, but for now the pair continues to push its positions to the green territory. Nothing much is scheduled for the pair at the last working day, except the data from the US labor market, which expectedly won’t have significant impact across the market, so the US price dynamics will remain the main determinant for the pair this Friday.

The USD/JPY pair continues steadily losing points, having once again refreshed its 15-month lows at 105.55 spot on the back ongoing sell-off of the US currency. On Friday, the weakness of the greenback remains the key driving factor across the market, despite Wednesday positive US inflation numbers, which hinted at more aggressive Fed monetary policy path. Adding to this, in Asia the yen took the center stage, following reappointment of H.Kuroda for the post of the head of the BoJ. It seems that markets took this news positively, providing additional support to the yen at the end of the working week. On the data front, today the US will publish building permits numbers, which will be able to bring some short-term impetus to the pair, however, the US dollar price dynamics will remain as a key determinant for USD/JPY during this trading session.

The AUD/USD pair remains positive after choppy Thursday, moving closer to the mark of 0.80. Yesterday the pair came under minor bearish pressure on the back of attempts of US bulls to retake control over the market and correct positions of the greenback. However, the decline was short-lived and AUD/USD has regained its positive traction, while refreshing its 2-week highs. On the other hand, the pair stalled its bullish run at the start of the Asian session on the back of comments of the RBA Governor Ph.Lowe in parliament, who reiterated the need to maintain current monetary policy, despite broad trend of increasing interest rates, as Australian economic data show mixed results lately. Today, the US will publish data from the labor market, but expectedly it won’t have significant impact on the pair, as weakness of the US dollar remains the main trend-maker this Friday.

The Bitcoin price is finally back above the mark of 10,000 USD for the first time since sharp drawdown below the level of 6,000. The BTC/USD pair continues to trade with mildly bullish bias lately and now is trying to consolidate positions in the vicinity of its psychological mark on the back of broad recovery of the crypto market. Recent positive trend of the world’s largest cryptocurrency could be explained by easing oppression of digital cash by Asian authorities, as South Korea dispelled worries about total ban of cryptocurrency on its territory. By the moment of writing, the Bitcoin price stepped away from its intraday highs, marked at 10,259.00 spot, however, keeping its positions within striking distance of 10,000, while market capitalization of the most popular digital asset increased up to 167 billion US dollars.

Major events of the day:

UK Retail Sales – 11.30 (GMT +2)

US Building Permits – 15.30 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2422 R. 1.2552

USDJPY S. 105.43 R. 107.35

GBPUSD S. 1.3953 R. 1.4177

USDCHF S. 0.9157 R. 0.9323

AUDUSD S. 0.7859 R. 0.8009

NZDUSD S. 0.7344 R. 0.7442

USDCAD S. 1.2422 R. 1.2566

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