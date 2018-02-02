Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Friday, February 2nd

The EUR/USD pair keeps its bid tone at the end of this week, staying in the region of multiyear highs near the level of 1.2500. Recent upbeat tone around the euro was sparked by talks of ECB officials that the regulator could consider ending its QE program. Moreover, weakness of the US dollar, seen during this week, despite slightly hawkish outcome of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, also helped the pair to re-enter the region of 3-year highs. Today in the agenda, we have non-farm payrolls, so all traders’ attention will remain glued to the data from the US labor market, which will expectedly help the major currency pair to form its further trajectory.

The GBP/USD pair has stalled its recent upside rally and was seen consolidating its positions during the Asian trading session within 20 pips narrow range of 1.4250-70. Seems that the pound continues to ignore negative rumors regarding Brexit and dismissal of the UK PM on the back of supportive comments of the BoE Governor M.Carny, who expects a significant inflow of investments into the UK economy after resolving uncertainties regarding Brexit. However, UK bulls took a breather in Asia on the back of persisting cautiousness ahead of one of the major market-moving event of this week. Now all traders’ attention remains focused to the key data from the US labor market, which will be published during the NA session, however, important UK construction data will also be able to bring some fresh trading opportunities this Friday.

The AUD/USD pair remains the biggest loser of this trading session, re-entering the area of 0.8000, despite several bullish factors, which are supporting the Aussie this Friday. Seems that the Australian bulls have ignored upbeat Australian PPI numbers and positive mood on the commodity market, thus allowing the pair to trim its recently recovered points. The key reason of pair’s weakness remains rebound of the US dollar, backed by yesterday’s positive manufacturing data. Adding to this, persisting cautiousness ahead of the key US jobs data also negatively affects higher-yielding Aussie. Besides US NFP numbers, nothing significant is scheduled in the US data calendar for today, so investors will remain in anticipation of fresh trading opportunities, which will be offered during the NA session.

Bitcoin is going through hard times. The world’s most known cryptocurrency continues to stay under aggressive selling pressure following broad market trend, while having fallen for more than 15% over the last 24 hours to 8,434.16 USD. Currently there are several new factors, which are exerting pressure on the crypto market, including Bitcoin. India joined its Asian peers and now is considering massive regulation measures of the crypto market. The Indian MinFin promised to take all possible measures to eradicate the practice of using cryptocurrencies to finance illegal activities. Moreover, earlier this week Facebook announced that is planning to ban all cryptocurrency and ICO-related ads, citing that “financial products and services frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices”. All this factors are heavily weighing crypto market, forcing it to turn red, and Bitcoin not an exception. By the moment of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading at 8,788.00 spot, while market capitalization of the biggest digital currency fell to 143 billion USD.

Major events of the day:

UK Construction PMI – 11.30 (GMT +2)

US Nonfarm Payrolls – 15.30 (GMT +2)

US Unemployment Rate – 15.30 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2332 R. 1.2608

USDJPY S. 108.75 R. 110.07

GBPUSD S. 1.4114 R. 1.4352

USDCHF S. 0.9202 R. 0.9372

AUDUSD S. 0.7951 R. 0.8111

NZDUSD S. 0.7308 R. 0.7446

USDCAD S. 1.2211 R. 1.2359





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