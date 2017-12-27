GBPUSD. 27.12.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 27.12.2017

27 December 2017, 19:25
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
163
27.12.2017

GBPUSD 


British pound is closing from testing resistance downtrend line around 1.3450-60 zone.

As long as market holding below this zone the chance for another drop wave may be available.

Above 1.3460 market may enter new uptrend wave that will face another resistance at 1.3560 while target will be toward 1.3620.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3390    1.3450-60
Level 21.3300-30    1.3560
Level 31.3220-30    1.3620


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