GBPUSD. 27.12.2017

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27.12.2017
Above 1.3460 market may enter new uptrend wave that will face another resistance at 1.3560 while target will be toward 1.3620.
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GBPUSD
British pound is closing from testing resistance downtrend line around 1.3450-60 zone.
As long as market holding below this zone the chance for another drop wave may be available.
Above 1.3460 market may enter new uptrend wave that will face another resistance at 1.3560 while target will be toward 1.3620.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3390
|1.3450-60
|Level 2
|1.3300-30
|1.3560
|Level 3
|1.3220-30
|1.3620
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