GBPUSD. 27.12.2017

As long as market holding below this zone the chance for another drop wave may be available.

Above 1.3460 market may enter new uptrend wave that will face another resistance at 1.3560 while target will be toward 1.3620.







Support Resistance Level 1 1.3390 1.3450-60 Level 2 1.3300-30 1.3560 Level 3 1.3220-30 1.3620





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