Christmas: it’s time to make presents!

Wishing you a merry Christmas and happy New Year, we have already prepared some presents for you!

Each account in which at least $100 will be paid in the period from 01.12.2017 to 24.12.2017 will automatically participate in our promotion “Christmas Giveaway”. To get a prize, you only need to make a deposit of $100 or more and trade in your account.

On Christmas Eve, 24th December 2017, the following prizes will be raffled:

· 50 brand souvenirs

· 15 JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers

· 10 Drone with Camera – Quadcopters

· 5 Samsung Gear S2 Classic

· 2 Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone X.

Winning accounts will be determined randomly.

The detailed conditions and the list of accounts participating in the Promotion can be found here.

We wish you success in trading and a happy New Year!

Best Regards,

Tifia Broker