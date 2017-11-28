Usefull products according to MT4 _ MySQL communication

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Note to MQL5 Community
Let me to introduce my new activity :
I made 3 usefull program that ready to use for my customers by cheap price and high quality.
these programes made according to fast communication between MT4 and MySQL DB.
Programes Are :
1. Remote Trade Copier
2. Store MT4 data like that price and spread and use it for special propose.
3. Add security to EAs and monitor client activities online , can be usefull for who want to sell EA to own clients.
#Order it now
#Ask me to know more about my products
#Make coffee and enjoy forex market
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eeecad
Best Regard
EEECAD