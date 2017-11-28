Usefull products according to MT4 _ MySQL communication

Note to MQL5 Community





Let me to introduce my new activity :

I made 3 usefull program that ready to use for my customers by cheap price and high quality.

these programes made according to fast communication between MT4 and MySQL DB.





Programes Are :

1. Remote Trade Copier

2. Store MT4 data like that price and spread and use it for special propose.

3. Add security to EAs and monitor client activities online , can be usefull for who want to sell EA to own clients.









#Order it now

#Ask me to know more about my products

#Make coffee and enjoy forex market

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eeecad







Best Regard

EEECAD