Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Tuesday, November 21st

The EUR/USD pair consolidates its positions today, within its tight range of 1.1730-50, however, being weighed by developments on the political field of Germany. The Euro continues to receive negative pressure from latest headlines, saying that A.Merkel’s CDU/CSU party failed coalition talks, and now is preparing for re-elections. On the other side, risk negative environment supports the euro as funding currency on the back of ongoing political conflict between the US and N.Korea. Looking ahead, today we have quite light data calendar, with only US existing home sales lined up for release, so any further German political developments and US dollar price dynamics will remain key navigators for the pair during this trading session.

The GBP/USD pair extends its bullish rally, remaining positive for the sixth consecutive session. The pound continues to keep its positions in the area of 3-week highs in the pair with its US peer amid yesterday’s developments regarding Brexit negotiations. On Monday, UK PM T.May finally got Cabinet support and now the UK is ready to double its EU divorce bill offer. On the other side, renewed risk-off trend, triggered by latest comments of the US President D.Trump, calling N.Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, may limit pair’s further upside. Now all eyes remain glued to the BoE inflation report hearings, which could provide the market with detailed information regarding further BoE’s outlook on inflation. Moreover, the US economy will publish today the existing home sales report, which will grab investors’ attention in the day ahead.

The AUD/USD pair extends its downside trend for the fifth session in a row on the back of dovish RBA minutes. Earlier today, the RBA published its protocols from the last meeting, which didn’t provide any surprise to the market. RBA members showed concerns about consumption growth and wage pressures that accelerated bearish dynamics of the Aussie. Moreover, Bank’s authorities once again stressed the risks associated with higher positions of the Australian dollar. On the other hand, subdue dynamics of the US dollar, seen this morning, could bring some relief to the pair in the session ahead. Now all investors’ attention shifts towards the speech of the RBA Governor Philip Lowe, who might lend additional short-term impetus the pair, while data from the US housing market will keep traders busy during the NA session.

Amazing, Bitcoin continues to surprise markets, having once again refreshed its all-time highs in the pair with its US counterpart at 8300.30 spot. The BTC/USD pair showed quite volatile dynamics for the last month, dropping below the level of 5500 in the first half of this month and then rising to the area of 8000. Recall, recent drawdown of Bitcoin is mostly related to the cancelation of SegWit2x due to lack of community support. However, seems that markets have passed over this news and the cryptocurrency has returned to the trend. By the moment of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading at 8150.00 level, having slightly corrected lower from its record-breaking highs, while Bitcoin total capitalization was 134 billion US dollar, according to the data, available at coinmarketcap.com.

The main events of the day:

UK Inflation Report Hearings – 12.00 (GMT +2)

US Existing Home Sales – 17.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1666 R. 1.1840

USDJPY S. 111.57 R. 113.23

GBPUSD S. 1.3139 R. 1.3325

USDCHF S. 0.9857 R. 0.9975

AUDUSD S. 0.7525 R. 0.7585

NZDUSD S. 0.6768 R. 0.6860

USDCAD S. 1.2732 R. 1.2864

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