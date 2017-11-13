GBPUSD. 13.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 13.11.2017

13 November 2017, 19:55
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
173
13.11.2017

GBPUSD 


GBPUSD went for fast drop movement  as pressure renewed just as Brexit talks enter a crucial phase.

Market back to face the old support zone 1.3030-60 where as long as market holding above another chance for another advance toward 1.3300 zone will be expected.

Below 1.3025 market may enter new downtrend wave that may target 1.2900 and 1.2800 zone.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3030-60        1.3135
Level 21.2950    1.3185
Level 31.2900    1.3300


Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support 
E-mail: info@realtrader.org