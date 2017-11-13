GBPUSD. 13.11.2017

GBPUSD went for fast drop movement as pressure renewed just as Brexit talks enter a crucial phase.

Market back to face the old support zone 1.3030-60 where as long as market holding above another chance for another advance toward 1.3300 zone will be expected.

Below 1.3025 market may enter new downtrend wave that may target 1.2900 and 1.2800 zone.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.3030-60 1.3135 Level 2 1.2950 1.3185 Level 3 1.2900 1.3300





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