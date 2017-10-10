



BMM TREND HEDGE EA - POWERFUL MULTI-CURRENCY EXPERT ADVISOR FOR METATRADER 4 RELEASED

Dear fellow Forex trader,

NEWS!

BMM Trend Hedge EA - Best Multi-Currency Forex Expert Advisor For Metatrader 4 (MT4) Released

Get more information and bonuses here: https://www.bestforexeas.com/bmm-trend-hedge-ea-review/

BMM Trend Hedge EA is a profitable and reliable FX Expert Advisor created by professional traders from the BMM team. The developers of this Forex Robot have been working hard for years, to be able to create this unique money maker trading algorithm.

Powered by a unique "Split Hedge" technology, BMM Trend Hedge EA is fully optimized to operate with a minimal risk. The Expert Advisor was developed using a modern MQL technology to assure maximum performance and a rapid adaption to the market conditons.

By using this "Split Hedge" technology, each currency pair will be operated by two separated logic modules. To increase the efficiency and minimize the response time, there are two logic modules running on each currency pair at the same time. Each module monitors only one direction of the trend (either bullish or bearish). Module A hedges against module B and automatically self-balancing the open transactions to maintain a minimal draw down and provide the most efficient exit to each trading cycle.

BMM Trend Hedge EA trades the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and AUDUSD pairs on the 5 minute timeframe. An Equity Control mechanism always protects your trading account.

Doubling your account within two or three months is a likely scenario, adding up to 40-50% profit per month.

BMM Trend Hedge EA was developed by an expert team of traders who want to see you succeed!

Get more information and bonuses here: https://www.bestforexeas.com/bmm-trend-hedge-ea-review/

Please, do not hesitate to contact us with further questions.

HAPPY TRADING!

Michael Sommer

BEST FOREX EA'S | EXPERT ADVISORS | FX ROBOTS - BESTFOREXEAS.COM



