FOREX FORECAST FOR 22 AUGUST
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 22 AUGUST

22 August 2017, 14:42
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
160

EUR/GBP

The inflation forecast, economical trends and effects of the 4th quarter — all this makes parity in EUR/GBP impossible, because the uncertainty around the Brexit does not outweigh these factors. Negative news for GBP is already appreciated by the Forex market, and the 0.9415 is the key level. The fourth quarter may be negative for EUR/GBP.

Inflation should stabilize above 2%, which corresponds to the long-term views of the Bank of England, but this is definitely not enough for EUR/GBP to rise much higher.


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