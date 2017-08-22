FOREX FORECAST FOR 22 AUGUST

EUR/GBP

The inflation forecast, economical trends and effects of the 4th quarter — all this makes parity in EUR/GBP impossible, because the uncertainty around the Brexit does not outweigh these factors. Negative news for GBP is already appreciated by the Forex market, and the 0.9415 is the key level. The fourth quarter may be negative for EUR/GBP.

Inflation should stabilize above 2%, which corresponds to the long-term views of the Bank of England, but this is definitely not enough for EUR/GBP to rise much higher.





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