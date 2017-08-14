FOREX FORECAST FOR 14 AUGUST

EUR/USD



The pair is consolidating near the opening level of 1.1814. Weekly closing above the 1.1800 strengthened the bulls’ position, but a short-term correction can still move the euro to support in the area of 1.1600.



1.20 is still actual, especially if the macro statistics which will be published in the US this week disappoint Forex traders as well as Friday's inflation data. Euro zone is publishing the data on the volume of industrial production today, which is likely to show a decrease compared to the previous month.

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