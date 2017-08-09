Litecoin at $50, Ethereum at $300, Bitcoin at $3500

Crypto rally is ongoing and there is no sign of slowing down anytime soon. ICOs are brewing everywhere, more and more businesses are willing to accept cryptos and people are interested to know more about it. What is/are the reason(s) behind this "madness"? Are the cryptos the new safe haven? Is the weakness of USD that pushed them so high (EUR is at 2 and half years high against its American counterpart)? Or is it history in the making? Could be a little bit of all these combined. What we can see is Bitcoin at all time high, Litecoin $3 away from its top and Ethereum with a substantial recovery in the past couple of weeks (more than 150% increase since July lows). Overall, we might see a lot of ups and downs in the next period of time, but overall, I think we are on a very strong trend and we just have to wait and see if this will change or consolidate in the next period of time.



