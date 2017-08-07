FOREX FORECAST FOR 7 AUGUST

EUR/USD



The euro crossed the level of 1.19 last week for the first time since January 2015, but finished the week below 1.18, showing the deepest fall after the reaction to the NFP.



EUR/USD increased by 0.2% and tested the level of 1.18 today. Maybe European traders will give the currency the necessary acceleration, however, the longer it is below the mentioned level, the higher the possibility of prolonged trade in this range and even the fall to the next support level in the area of 1.17 and 1.1660.





Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org



