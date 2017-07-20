EURUSD awaits the bullish rebound – Analysis - 20-07-2017

The EURUSD pair begins today's trading with slight bullish bias after the decline that it witnessed yesterday, as stochastic provides positive signals on the four hours' time frame, which forms positive motive that we are waiting to assist to push the price to resume the main bullish trend, which is organized inside the bullish channel that appears on chart.

Therefore, we will keep our overall bullish overview that gets continuous support by the EMA50, noting that our next main target is located at 1.1715, while achieving it conditions holding above 1.1418 and 1.1370 levels.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1450 support and 1.1650 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish