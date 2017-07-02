(2 Jul 2017)The week ahead: Labor market data in focus

The upcoming week will be dominated by PMI releases and labor market data from around the globe.

CIO expects the data to support the view of strong global growth.





The central bank meetings in Australia and Sweden are unlikely to bring any big surprises. However, CIO expects the Riksbank to gradually become more hawkish, while CIO doesn't expect anything similar in Australia. Central bank meetings in Poland and Thailand are not expected to deliver any policy changes. CIO stays long EUR, SEK and CAD in its global house view, financed with short positions in the USD, CHF and AUD.





(By UBS)